Fire hit auction rooms owner appeals for help to find new premises

A South Tyneside businessman whose premises were destroyed by a huge fire is appealing for help to get his auction house back up an running.

Brian Cairns who runs Jarrow Action Rooms, in Bede Burn Road, Jarrow, was left devastated on Friday, November 24 after the property was severely damaged by a huge blaze in the early hours.

Brian Cairns at Jarrow Auction Rooms following the fire.

More than 40 firefighters and twelve appliances battled for hours to get the fire under control.

An investigation by the emergency services into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

Mr Cairns, who has run the business for three years – investing more than £100,000 in it – says he is now looking for a place to lease for six to 12-months in the Jarrow area to reopen temporarily.

He said: “I still have no idea what caused the fire and its awful not knowing.

Jarrow Auction Rooms damaged by the fire.

“A Just Giving page has been set up but I am not going to take any money until I hear back from the insurance company and find out how much it is going to cost to rebuild it or whether it needs to be knocked down.

“I am very grateful, but I don’t want to take any donations until I know it is going to be used to rebuild the church.

“I am looking for somewhere to lease in the meantime, so if someone knows a hall or somewhere that I could lease out that would be fantastic.”

Mr Cairns is still selling items on commission via his Facebook page and website.

The fire tore the though the property.

Anyone who is able to provide a short-term lease for a temporary property so that he can reopen his business is asked to contact Brian directly by emailing him on: sales@jarrowauctions.co.uk.