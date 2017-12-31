Firefighters called as person jumped from Tyne Bridge

South Tyneside firefighters attended an incident where someone jumped off the Tyne Bridge.

Officers from Hebburn and South Shields stations were called to the scene just after 9pm last night where a person was threatening to jump.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Upon fire service arrival the person threatening to jump jumped from the bridge and entered the water."

Swift water rescue technicians who were standing by on the quayside went 80ft into the river to hold on to the casualty until a fire service boat reached them.

First aid was given in the boat and once on shore, the casualty was placed on a spinal board taken by ambulance to the RVI hospital in the city with suspected back and neck injuries and hypothermia.

A total of 25 fire service personnel attended the incident including from Gateshead and Byker stations.