Firefighters rush to kitchen blaze at South Tyneside care home

Fire crews were called out after a cooker in a care home kitchen caught fire.

It happened at Needham Court, in Stanhope Road, Jarrow, just after 2pm on Saturday.

A total of 12 firefighters from South Shields and Hebburn stations rushed to the scene.

Officers used positive pressure ventilation to put out the fire.

A fire blanket had been placed over the flames prior to the arrival of the crews., while the gas supply to the kitchen had also been isolated.

There was light smoke damage to the kitchen although no-one was hurt in the incident.