Smoke can be seen across the River Tyne from a fire in North Shields.

Tyne and Wear Fire service were called just before 4pm on Friday, August 13, to the fire on Brewhouse Bank.

A large quantity of tyres and waste material had caught light in a derelict building.

At the fire’s height, five fire engines from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene.

The fire is still ongoing on Saturday (August 14) although there are now four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform in use.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At the moment we are still dealing with the fire.

"There will be a fire investigation later today.”

It is not known how long the fire service expect to remain at the incident.

Bystanders in South Shields have seen the plumes of smoke coming from the North Shields fish quay.

On Friday black smoke could be seen across the River Tyne from South Shields town centre and the Lawe Top.

The fire brigade advised residents in the area to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.

