Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

The fire broke out on Monday afternoon and the area surrounding the building in central Paris is said to have been cleared.

The scene at Notre-Dame cathederal in Paris, 'Photo by @leistomania93/PA Wire.

Images on social media show smoke billowing into the air above the landmark Gothic building.

The tourist attraction which is visited by millions of people every year, is undergoing renovations after cracks began to appear in the stone.