Smoke can be seen across the River Tyne from a fire in North Shields.

Tyne and Wear Fire service were called at 3.58pm to reports of a fire on Brewhouse Bank this afternoon, August 13.

The black smoke could be seen across the River Tyne from South Shields town centre and the Lawe Top.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 15.58pm to a fire at Brewhouse.

"We have sent five appliances and teams are still at the scene.”

Firefighter remain at the scene.

The Tyne and Wear Fire Service have tweeted to remind residents in the area to keep windows, a spokesperson said: “Just a reminder to the public to keep windows and doors shut in the North Shields area due to the smoke from the fire at Brewhouse Bank.”

Bystanders in South Shields have seen the plumes of smoke coming from the North Shields fish quay.