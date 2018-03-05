Firefighters use snow to put out burning car on country lane

A crew or firefighters used shovels of snow to help put out a car fire after they walked a mile to reach the incident.

The team from Hebburn Fire Station were called to the fire on West Pastures in Boldon which is between the A184 Newcastle Road and leads to Downhill Lane, near Nissan.

The vehicle was well alight when the firefighters arrived at West Pastures.

They were unable to reach the spot because of the snowy weather conditions, so walked to the the where the BMW was on fire.

It has been left a burned out wreckage by the blaze.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "So what do you do when there's a car fire and the snow's too deep to give access to the truck?

"High five to Hebburn White Watch, who used what they had to hand...snow and spadefuls of it!

The vehicle was destroyed by the blaze.

"Job done."

The incident happened at 7.30pm on Saturday.