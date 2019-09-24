Firefighters work to rescue woman from vehicle as it crashes into tree

Firefighters were sent to John Reid Road where a car left the road into trees behind Strathmore Gardens.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service were called at 4.24pm on Tuesday, September 24 to reports of a crash on John Reid Road near Strathmore Gardens.

Two crews from South Shields are currently at the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The crews are working to get an adult female out of the vehicle after it has crashed into a tree.”

More information to follow.