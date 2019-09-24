Firefighters work to rescue woman from vehicle as it crashes into tree
The fire service are currently dealing with a crash on John Reid Road in South Tyneside.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 17:26 pm
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service were called at 4.24pm on Tuesday, September 24 to reports of a crash on John Reid Road near Strathmore Gardens.
Two crews from South Shields are currently at the scene.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The crews are working to get an adult female out of the vehicle after it has crashed into a tree.”
More information to follow.