Firefighters work to rescue woman from vehicle as it crashes into tree

The fire service are currently dealing with a crash on John Reid Road in South Tyneside.

By Faye Dixon
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 17:26 pm
Firefighters were sent to John Reid Road where a car left the road into trees behind Strathmore Gardens.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service were called at 4.24pm on Tuesday, September 24 to reports of a crash on John Reid Road near Strathmore Gardens.

Two crews from South Shields are currently at the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “The crews are working to get an adult female out of the vehicle after it has crashed into a tree.”

More information to follow.

