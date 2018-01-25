First acts named in comedy line up for annual South Tyneside comedy festival

The first acts in a comedy line-up destined for a South Tyneside arts venue have been announced.

Local funnyman Carl Hutchinson is the first name to be confirmed by comedian and organiser of the South Tyneside Comedy Festival, Jason Cook.

Carl Hutchinson

He will take to the stage on Sunday July 29 as part of a 10-day comedy extravaganza - now in its third year - which kicks off on July 27.

Last year’s bill featured Sarah Millican, Chris Ramsey, Jo Caulfield, Ed Gamble, Pete Firman, Stephen K Amos, Rory Bremner and The Mimic Men tread the boards of the Customs House.

It has also helped launch the comedy talents of Adam Rowe.

Carl, from Jarrow, has been seen on Comedy Central’s Stand Up Central and The Chris Ramsey Show.

I now have comics asking me to play at The Customs House instead of me having to trawl around and find the acts. Jason Cook

He is back with a new show following a sell-out 2017 tour.

The show - called I Know I Shouldn’t Behave Like This = will see him take his unique adolescent approach to grown-up issues, with stories and observations from buying a house to having kids.

Jason, who has scored TV hits with Hebburn and Murder on the Blackpool Express, said: “After the success of previous Comedy Festivals, I now have comics asking me to play at The Customs House instead of me having to trawl around and find the acts.

“As usual, we are talking to some big names and seeing how we can make all of the diaries work to get the shows programmed, but this year is going to be incredible.”

Glen Roughhead and Jason Cook

Jason, who hails from Hebburn, started the South Tyneside Comedy Festival to put The Customs House on the comedy map and nurture new talent, such as Adam Rowe, who has proved a big hit with the South Tyneside audience.

Jason, is currently putting the finishing touches to a new show with his The Geordie Rat Pack co-star, Glen Roughead, which mixes music and comedy.

Roughead and Cook Save the World takes to The Customs House stage at 7.45pm on Saturday, February 3.

Tickets are available now for Carl Hutchinson: I Know I Shouldn’t Behave Like This and for Jason Cook’s Comedy Club on Saturday, March 3 from the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.

Adam Rowe

For Comedy festival updates, visit www.southtynesidecomedyfestival.co.uk.