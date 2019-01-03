First Cyclocross North East race held in South Shields hailed as success

The first cyclo cross race at landmark South Tyneside sports venue was such a success organisers want to start their next season there.

The final round of the Cyclocross North East (CXNE) - hosted by South Shields Velo took place at Gypsies Green Stadium on Sunday.

More than 250 athletes raced through sand, jumped hurdles and even had to shoulder their bikes to run up steep slopes which were included after the seafront venue was specially adapted – with part of The Leas also being used – for the event.

Entrants enjoyed the challenging course so much it’s been requested that the first race of the new season, which will be in September, should be held there.



Paul Steadman, South Shields Velo event organiser, said: “We had around 250 athletes take part during the day and a few hundred spectators watching.

“We’ve already been asked to host two or three events next season and for the first race of the season to start there, which is brilliant.”

The ladies of South Shields Velo had a particularly successful day picking up first place in the senior women’s race with Laura Warburton’s efforts and Christine Wheeler then took the premier spot in the Vet 50 Women’s race.

David Nearney of South Shields Velo also got top 10 in the senior race, for his first season in this competitive category.

Mr Steadman said: “The event went better than we could have expected.

“The new course has been well received by all and we have had many positive comments. Racing was very good and it was a great final race of the season.

“This couldn’t have happened with out the many volunteers from South Shields Velo who gave up there time to make the event happen, I’d like to thank all involved.”

Results:

Senior Men

1st - Stephen Lee, Derwentside CC

2nd - Ian Lee, Royal Air Force CA

3rd - Dean Penfold, Infinity Cycles

Women

1st - Lucy Siddle, Allen Valley Velo

2nd - Nicola Davies, www.cyclicrossrider.com

3rd - Caroline Harvey, Edinburgh RC

Men’s veteran 40+

1st - Alan Nixon, Blumilk.com

2nd - Richard Skinner, Blumilk.com

3rd - Simon Gibbs, Reifen Racing