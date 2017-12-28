First wave of acts announced for Deer Shed Festival

South Tyneside songbird Nadine Shah is among the first acts announced for next year’s Deer Shed Festival in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire.

The family-friendly festival returns from July 20-22 and the first wave of acts have been announced.

As well as Nadine Shah, from Whitburn, the line-up so far includes This is the Kit, Blaenavon, HMLTD, Dream Wife, Sivu, Warm Digits, AD/DK, Rozi Plain, WhenYoung, Seamus Fogarty, Mush and Holy Moly & The Crackers.

Headliners for the festival, which returns in 2018 for its ninth year, will be announced in the New Year.

Regarded as an important poetic voice in contemporary British music, Nadine will perform tracks from new album Holiday Destination which became one of BBC 6 Music’s Albums Of The Year for 2017.

Meanwhile, This Is The Kit will return to Baldersby Park after mesmerising Dee Shed festival-goers back in 2016.

Essentially an alias for alt-folk singer-songwriter Kate Stables, This Is The Kit, in harmony with others like Laura Marling, Beth Orton and The Staves, embody the evolving voice of contemporary British folk.

From humble beginnings – winning their high school talent contest – Blaenavon have grown up alongside their core fan base.

Still a young band, Ben Gregory, Frank Wright and Harris McMillan have already released one indie anthem after another including debut album That’s Your Lot.

HMLTD will headline the In The Dock stage, with Deer Shed organsiers say they are the most exhilarating new live band around.

Meanwhile, Dream Wife write arty, indie bangers and have already headlined Stockton’s own Twisterella Festival.

Deer Shed have been trying to book Sivu for years thanks to James Page’s evocative lyrics.

Warm Digits is set to be another good booking as the Newcastle-based duo perform tracks from their latest album Wireless World.

Also on the bill, AK/DK create a sound that marries the psychedelia of Clinic and King Gizzard with the disco-in-space electronics of Orbital or Daft Punk.

And a fresh band preparing to become one of the biggest break through acts of 2018, Whenyoung’s debut single Actor has received endless airplay on our BBC 6 Music.

London provides the canvas for Seamus Fogarty’s recent record, The Curious Hand, which threads folk stories and characters into twenty-first century urban life.

Mush is the latest band to be conceived in Leeds, a city that is currently a hotbed of noise and alternative rock talent, while Holy Moly & The Crackers are set to bring a hoedown vibe to the proceedings.

In addition, headliners James Acaster, one of the most endearing comics on the UK circuit, and Deer Shed’s favourite Big Top MC, Justin Moorhouse, have been revealed on the comedy line-up.

•Deer Shed festival takes place from July 20-22 at Baldersby Park, Topcliffe, North Yorkshire. Tickets for the three-day event are available from www.deershedfestival.com/tickets