Fitness boost for women after project wins £9,900 funding

A new project aimed at getting women from South Tyneside’s BME community moving has received a funding boost.

SME Northeast Networking - a community interest company - has secured £9,990 from Sport England to deliver exercise-based sessions.

The project aims to help increase women’s participation in sport to help boost their overall confidence and raise their aspirations.

Sessions will include swimming, zumba, netball, walking groups and other exercise classes.

Director Shamiso Machaya said: “Skip for Life is targeting women from the BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) community to help improve their overall quality of life.

“There are a lot of women from this community who are keen to start their own business, but lack confidence.

“Through my one-to-one sessions, they have said cost of gym membership and childcare are some of the biggest issues.

“I applied for a grant from Sport England, as I want to help get these women into at least 30 minutes of exercise each week, to help boost their confidence so they can feel good about themselves and take their business ideas forward.”

SME Northeast Networking CIC’s mission is to enable individuals to reach their full potential through advising, supporting and empowering women through their entrepreneurship journey.

Sport England executive director Mike Diaper said: “SME Northeast Networking CIC has a strong track record of working with their local community, and we’re very excited by how their project could make such a positive difference to people’s lives.

“We know that people on a low income can face many pressures that make it difficult for them to be as active as they would like to be.

“So, we’re working with community-focused organisations across the country to find ways to help people fit physical activity into their lives in ways that work for them.”

To register for the project, call Shamiso Machaya on 07457 170 487.