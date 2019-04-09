Fitness fundraisers from South Shields stepping out for charity

Hardy fund-raisers are challenging themselves in a bid to combat cancer.

A group of fitness instructors from South Tyneside and some of their students are planning a number of events to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

We will walk or run around the track at Monkton for 22 hours in relay Patricia Robertson

Patricia Robertson, one of those taking part, said they are looking for sponsors for Combat Cancer, in their bid to raise funds.

As well as a charity Zumbathon event, the team will also be taking part in the borogh’s annual Relay for Life event at Monkston Stadium to boost funds for Cancer Research UK.

Patricia, said the team of 16 people in Combat Cancer, is made up of Les Mills Body Combat Instructors and students.

She said: “We will be doing the Relay For Life on July 13 and 14, where we will walk or run around the track at Monkton for 22 hours in relay to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

“We have sponsor forms for this event and plan to have further activities on the day to raise additional funds.

“These are family fun days and there will be all sorts of activities provided by the organisers. Our team of instructors are providing three free combat classes on the day open to the public.”

In a bid to boost their fundraising the team is also holding a number of other events including an Easter Egg Raffle.

Patricia said they are also planning to take part in a table top sale at the Temple Park Centre in South Shields on April 14.

She said: “Temple Park hosts this event regularly and we have hired a table where we plan to sell donated goods to raise funds.”

They have already had lots of items donated including clothes, shoes, bags, dvd’s, cd’s, videos, books, orgnaments, homeware, toys and games.

The group is also hoping people will support them by going along to a charity night, which will take place at Armstrong Hall on May 30.

This will start at 7.30pm, entry is free and live music will be provided by a band and a solo artist.

Businesses and individuals have donated around 40 raffle prizes for the night and there will also be a few games of bingo to boost funds.

The Zumbathon fund-raising event will take place at Temple Park Centre on June 22, from 1pm to 3pm.

Cost is £5 per entry and will be run by three qualified zumba instructors, who are giving their services free of charge.

Patricia said they would love for the people of South Tyneside to support their fundraising ventures.