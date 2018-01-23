Five arrested at witnesses tell of death crash tragedy

Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a crash in which a 17-year-old died.

The teenaged - Tyler Clarke, who lives in the Whiteleas area of South Shields - died in the early hours of Sunday morning following a collision between a Mitsubishi Colt and a Land Rover Discovery on Holland Park Drive, Jarrow.

Tyler Clarke.

Police say the teenagers who have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving are aged between 15 and 18 and a sixth person later handed themselves in voluntarily.

Residents in Holland Park Drive told how they tried to help of the aftermath of the smash.

One man, who does not want to be named, said the Mitsubishi was in collision with the Land Rover, which was parked in a lay by between a field and some houses.

He said the Mitsubishi careered into the field after the collision, coming to a stop and remaining upright.

He said they were told by police that two people had fled the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokeswomen confirmed that the police helicopter had been called in and arrests were made “not far from the scene of the collision.”

One witness said: “When I got there, the injured lad was lying in the road. We phoned the emergency services.

“There wasn’t a lot more we could do but stay in the road with him to make sure no other cars came along and hit him.”

“The police and ambulance were here within about five minutes and they took over. The road was icy, I don’t know if that was a factor.”

“The police said two people in the car had left the scene.”

Another neighbour added: “The police have said that two people in the car headed towards the A19 which is just nearby.

“That may well be the case, because we heard the police helicopter overhead soon afterwards.

“It was about 7am before the police left the area.”

Northumbria Police say their inquiries are ongoing and have appealed for witnesses.

Motor Patrols Sergeant Jason Ryder said: “Our thoughts are with Tyler’s family.

“We would like to speak to any witnesses to the collision and would ask anyone who may have seen what happened to get in contact with us.”

Officers are asking anyone with any information, or who witnessed the collision, to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 163 210118.