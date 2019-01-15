Five-year-old South Tyneside girl launches her own online cooking channel

A schoolgirl who loves to cook has launched her own social media channel with the support of her dad.

Five-year-old Amelia Hussain has recorded a number of videos cooking up various dishes alongside her dad Moynul, which now feature on You Tube.

Five-year-old Amelia Hussain has started her own You Tube channel.

The father and daughter’s culinary adventure - Amelia Time For Cooking - was started as a way for the duo to spend time together doing something they both have a passion for.

Mr Hussain owns Biddick Spice in Biddick Hall, South Shields, and has more than 20 years in the catering industry.

He said: “We were talking about what we could do during our times together, and we started talking about cooking.

“Amelia loves to play up to the camera, so we said we could cook food and video us cooking it.

“This was last year and nothing really came of it. Then a few months ago out of the blue she mentioned it, and it went from there.

“Ameilia loves to learn new things especially around cooking and is always helping out in the kitchen at home.”

The videos are recorded with no rehearsals with dishes chosen by the youngster, who attends Hadrian Primary School, on the day.

The father-of-three added: “We are having lots of fun with it.

“We started off doing a video each week but it was too much, so now we are doing them every few weeks, but we are still doing our cooking inbetween.

“It’s such a great way for Amelia to learn new things as well as us spending quality father and daughter time together, which is really important.

“She just loves it.”

The cooking sessions started with the duo making Amelia’s favourite cheese omlette, before moving onto Halloween treats, cooking a mango and coconut curry and Christmas nibbles.

More recently the pair, from Trojan Street, South Shields, have taken their cooking outside where they cooked up a chicken curry - playing football inbetween.

Mr Hussain added: “Once the weather gets better we will be looking at doing more cooking sessions outside.

“We have made the videos so people watching them can follow them and cook up the dishes themselves.”

People can watch the videos by visiting Amelia Time For Cooking on You Tube