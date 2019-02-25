Flames tear through car on South Shields street

Firefighters have been called to a car ablaze in a street in South Shields.

One crew from South Shields Community Fire Station were called to a car ablaze in Grindleford Court, South Shields.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 3.05pm this afternoon.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "One crew from South Shields who attended the fire arrived at 3.05pm and the fire was extinguished by 3.08pm.

"We received reports of a car on fire with no persons involved."

As it stands, fire and rescue teams do not know what caused the fire.