Flames tear through car on South Shields street

Firefighters have been called to a car ablaze in a street in South Shields.
One crew from South Shields Community Fire Station were called to a car ablaze in Grindleford Court, South Shields.
Firefighters arrived at the scene at 3.05pm this afternoon.
A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "One crew from South Shields who attended the fire arrived at 3.05pm and the fire was extinguished by 3.08pm.
"We received reports of a car on fire with no persons involved."
As it stands, fire and rescue teams do not know what caused the fire.