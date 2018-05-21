Flats plans approved for site of South Shields dairy

A dairy could be torn down to make way for homes after town hall chiefs gave the green light to plans.

Members of South Tyneside Council’s Planning Committee met this morning (Monday, May 21) to decide on the scheme for the Hanover Dairies site in Egerton Road, South Shields.

Permission was being sought to demolish the existing milk depot and replace it with three apartment blocks containing a total of 30 two-bedroom flats.

Planning officers accepted the applicant’s assertion that it was not viable to provide an affordable housing quota on the site.

However, they did recommend the applicant pay a £12,900 ‘financial contribution to mitigate the potential impact on the Northumbria Coast Special Protection Area and/or Durham Coast Special Area of Conservation through increased visitor numbers’.

Coun Gladys Hobson, who proposed the application for approval, said: “I think with growing urbanisation we need to protect our habitat and I’m pleased the applicant has agreed to comply with that.”

Just one objection was received, from a neighbour concerned about parking, privacy and a loss of green space.

The applicant was listed as Richard Hanover, of HD Homes Ltd.

According to Companies House, he is also listed as a director of Hanover Dairies, which operates the Egerton Road depot.

Councillors also voted in favour plans for 36 flats at Croftside Court, in Whitburn, of which a quarter will be designated affordable homes.

Work to demolish existing buildings on the site, at the corner of Croftside Avenue and Bowman Street, has already started.

Comments from neighbours had complained about the size of buildings planned, but these were not re-submitted following amendments to the scheme.

Concerns were raised over lack of parking and loss of wildlife, but this was not enough to sway panel members.

Both applications were approved unanimously.

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service