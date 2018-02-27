Flights operating as normal from Newcastle International Airport despite snow

Air passengers in the North East are not expected to face cancellations or long delays despite the snowfall.

Newcastle International Airport said its snow team has been on site since 4.30am and the airport is "fully operational with no disruption."

In a statement on twitter, it said: "Despite snowfall overnight we are not experiencing any disruption to flights this morning.

"Passengers are advised to arrive as normal and keep up to date with the latest flight information via our website https://www.newcastleairport.com/arrivals-departures ."

Durham Tees Valley has not reported any issues with flights.

Two BA flights between Newcastle and Heathrow were cancelled yesterday in anticipation of bad weather.

The airline has cancelled its 7.30pm flight from Newcastle to Heathrow, and its 5.30pm flight from Heathrow to Newcastle today, but it is not stated if this is weather related.