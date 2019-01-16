Flytippers dump tons or rubbish at two sites in South Tyneside

Council chiefs have slammed fly tippers who have dumped tons of rubbish across South Tyneside,

South Tyneside Council is investigating two cases where building materials, wall tiles and old bathroom fittings were illegally dumped - in the Waterside Park area of Hebburn and at the back of Green Lane, South Shields.

The rubbish dumped in Green Lane, South Shields

It is believed the rubbish at Hebburn was dumped last weekend with the tipper making at least four trips to unload the huge amount of material - although it is thought additional rubbish was also dumped after 6pm on Monday night.

The waste in South Shields was fly-tipped at around 11.30pm on Tuesday night.

Coun Nancy Maxwell, lead member for area management and community safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “These are appalling cases. It is outrageous that a tiny minority of people think they can simply discard such a huge amount of rubbish and expect taxpayers to foot the bill for it to be cleared.

“We are committed to taking action against those whose reckless actions blight the beauty of our communities.

“However, we need the public’s support.

“In the latest incident at South Shields a resident saw a white truck piled high with waste. We would urge any residents who have their own CCTV to check the footage and report anything suspicious in recent days to get in touch.”

She added: “We would also encourage local people to remain vigilant and take a description of any suspicious vehicle, including registration details, to help us bring the culprits to justice.”

Coun Wilf Flynn, a Labour representative for the Hebburn south ward, visited the Waterside Park site was horrified by the mess.

He said: “I was disgusted by the mess, it’s one of the worst cases of illegal dumping I’ve seen.

“It appears to from a house that’s perhaps being refurbished, there’s work materials, kids’ toys all sorts really.

“It angers me that people think it’s okay to do this to our borough.

“We must find those responsible.”

To provide information or to report any flytipping incident please contact South Tyneside Council’s Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000. All calls will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Residents are reminded that they can legally and safely dispose of their rubbish at the Recycling Village at Middlefield Industrial Estate in South Shields. The Recycling Village is open every day between 9am and 6pm.