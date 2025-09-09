'Fog off the Tyne' hampers South Tyneside lighthouse revamp
They briefly had to set aside their rollers and brushes and delay work at Souter Lighthouse as unseasonal weather flowed in from the North Sea.
Renovators had planned to raise their cherry picker platform to the top of the iconic 76-foot-tall tower to begin painting its distinctive red and white bands anew.
The team had already spent several weeks onsite working on other buildings, including cottages and Souter’s internal complex.
But the whiteout on Wednesday meant they had to hold off scaling the tower for several hours.
Bosses at the National Trust-operated site say work started as soon as the fog cleared and that the tower should be fully repainted by around Monday, September 22.
Will Turnbull, a chartered building surveyor with the National Trust, said the weather woe was the only snag in a so-far smooth-running project.
He added: “The weather has generally been good, but there was then this whiteout.
“There was no fog where I live, but as soon as I got near the lighthouse, it became very foggy. It did halt the work on the tower, but not for long.
“Of course, on site we do have a foghorn, and it still works, but it is not used anymore.
“We have been making really good progress with the work and the team has almost finished repainting the cottages and the engine room.
“Over the two or three weeks, we will see the red and white bands of the tower being painted. The tower does need this work, it will look really good.
“Any remaining work will be completed a couple of weeks beyond that.
“The site has remained open to the public and visitors seem very interested in what we are doing. They are able to chat to contractors.”
The National Trust raised over £70,000 to pay for the upgrade paint project at Souter, which attracts around 20,000 visitors annually.