Food and drink: Bringing Sri Lankan cooking - with a twist - to UK plates

Too often, the cuisines of South Asia are lumped into one pot and blandly labelled ‘curry’. The nuances between Keralan and Nepalese, Bangladeshi and Pakistani food are largely ignored – especially if your only contact with them is via your local takeaway.

Until recently, Sri Lankan food was similarly neglected, but British chef Emily Dobbs is single-handedly trying to raise its profile. With an interest in fresh, seasonal dishes, she wants to "remove the stigma that curries have to be greasy, oily and a takeaway food".

"I often have a curry with scrambled eggs and salad; they can be really light and really colourful," she enthuses.

It’s time we see Sri Lankan food as a distinct cuisine.

The 29-year-old Londoner’s debut cookbook, Weligama is like sunshine distilled. The pages are filled with coconutty curries, zingy salads, hot and sour sambals and her egg hoppers – lacy crepe bowls hollowed out with a soft boiled egg perched in the middle ("they look really cool, and they’re really delicious").

"People ask me why I cook Sri Lankan food, and it’s because I like it," explains Emily, who started visiting her uncle in the country as a child. "The first time I ever tried avocado, it was in a sweet Sri Lankan dessert. We ate with our hands, and ate things like shark curry – everything was so exotic and exciting."

It’s OK to tweak and develop traditional recipes

However, don’t pick up Weligama expecting traditional recipes that have been handed down through the generations. "You wouldn’t get food like this in Sri Lanka – I take classic Sri Lankan recipes and British recipes and modernise them."

By ‘modernise’, she means lightening and brightening dishes, and, where possible, swapping ingredients for ones you can actually find in the UK – for instance, you can’t get "beetroot the size of my head" in Britain, nor "this amazing buffalo curd yoghurt" that Emily loves, which is kept in clay terracotta pots and left out all day in the sun: "It’s just really satisfying to eat."

