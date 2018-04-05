Food and Drink: Discovering a different pace when it comes Venetian food says Russell Norman

Home cooking is king for Russell Norman. "The best restaurants in the world come second to the most humble homes in the world," says the 51-year-old restaurateur. "It really is that dramatic a feeling for me."

The food writer and businessman, known for his Polpo restaurants, which serve Venetian small plates, felt this so strongly in fact, that he’s paired his love of home cooking with his adoration for Venice in a new cookbook.

Venice: Four Seasons Of Home Cooking, is the result. It saw him spend 14 months living and embedding himself in the blue-collar district of Giardini, Castello – with an idea to write a recipe collection "live, in real time" and inspired by Venetian home cooks, whose cuisine he felt was often obscured by the city’s restaurants targeting tourists with pizza and lasagne.

Venice’s food culture is endlessly alluring, the west-Londoner says, particularly considering its geographic and topographic diversity. It’s incredible how self-sufficient and well-fed the city is. "It’s preposterous when you think about it, a city built in the sea, but they’ve made it work," says Norman, noting the seafood and plump, violet artichokes, asparagus spears and taut courgettes that come from the nearby island of Sant’Erasmo, despite regular salt-water flooding.

Venice: Four Seasons Of Home Cooking by Russell Norman, photography by Jenny Zarins, is published by Fig Tree, priced £26. Available now.

Delicious tips: How to roll a swiss roll

1. Turn out the warm, cooked sponge onto baking paper dusted with cocoa powder or icing sugar, then peel off the top layer of baking paper and leave it to cool.

2. Spread the filling over the sponge, leaving a border.

3. Start at either the short or long edge and, using the baking paper to lift the edge of the sponge, make a short fold over the filling. Keep some tension in the paper to support the roll along its length and use your fingers at the ends to help make the first crease. Lift the baking paper up and forward to roll the sponge, using the paper to press gently down on it and keep the roll tight.

4. Sit the rolled cake on its seam, then remove the paper.