Foodbank charity Hebburn Helps launches drive for dog treats this Christmas

An appeal has been launched by a community group for canine goodies to give out to those who live on the streets with their dogs.

It is the first time that foodbank charity Hebburn Helps has specifically asked for items for dogs, however, volunteers Angie Comerford and Jo Durkin, are keen hat man’s best friend is not left out this festive season.

They are on the lookout for donations of dog food, treats and coats to help the canines, being looked after by those without a home to call their own, stay warm this winter.

Angie said: “We come across quite a few homeless people whose only companion is their dog, and it just felt right that these animals shouldn’t be left out this Christmas.

“We never launched an appeal for dog food, last year, but quite a few people included it in the donations they gave us.

“This year, we have decided to do it as a separate appeal so we can treat the dogs being cared for by those who are on the streets and who are homeless.

“We are collecting dog food and doggie treats as well as little coats , just to give them an extra layer for when the weather gets colder.”

Businesses in the town are throwing their support behind the appeal by creating drop-off points within their venues.

Already K9 Doggy Day Care on Victoria Industrial Estate and Animal Antics in Hebburn New Town are opening up their premises to those wishing to make a donation.

Angie added: “We had a little girl who used her pocket money to buy lots of dog treats, which we used to make little hampers with.”

The appeal for dog food, treats and winter coats is one of a number that have been launched by Hebburn Helps in the run up to Christmas.

The women are appealing for toys for struggling families as well as donations of selection boxes and items to make up a Christmas dinner.

Pet donations can be dropped off, K9 Doggy Day Care Rooms on Victoria Industrial Estate and Animal Antics based within Hebburn New Town,

While all donations can be left at Hebburn Helps based in Campbell Park Road, Deja Vu old & new; Albert Road, Jarrow, Harton & Westoe Boxing And Fitness Club, based within the Miner’s Welfare, ;Luke’s Lane Community Association, or Peaky Finders in Frederick Street, South Shields.

For information on Hebburn Help visit the group’s page on Facebook.