Football fans and players across South Tyneside urged to share memorabilia for new exhibition

Football fans and players of all generations and teams across South Tyneside are being asked to contribute to a summer exhibition

The exhibition at South Shields Museum and Art Gallery will explore the history of football in South Tyneside, featuring stories of players and fans throughout history and up to the present day, from the famous, the local and unsung heroes of the game.

Curator Adam Bell would like to hear from people who have any memorabilia that they’d be prepared to lend the museum for the duration of the exhibition.

Mr Bell, assistant keeper of history and exhibition curator said: “We’d really appreciate it if people could come forward to share memories and stories, or if they have as any memorabilia - from programmes to team photos, medals, kits, boots, and cups or anything interesting – they could lend the museum for display in the exhibition.”

Adam would also like to hear from anyone who’d be willing to talk to him and share any memories of their time as a player or supporter, from any team, from workplace, church, and pub teams to league football in the Borough.

South Shields Football Club (SSFC) ‘The Mariners’ will feature prominently in the exhibition – as 2019 marks the centenary of the club achieving membership of the Football League – charting the Mariners’ evolution since its origins in 1888 through to the legendary FA Vase victory in 2017, and the club’s ongoing development and ambitions today.

As well as SSFC, the many amateur teams of the borough’s yesteryear will also be celebrated, from works’ teams including Reyrolle and Westoe Colliery, through to church and school teams.

Famous players who were born or grew up in South Tyneside will also be making an appearance.

The exhibition will run from June 15 to October 12 with free entry, although donations are welcome.

People wishing to share their memorabillia should contact Mr Bell either by email adam.bell@twmuseums.org.uk or by calling (0191) 211 5599.