Football fans raise vital funds on Metro journey with a difference

Football fans rolled the dice for good causes as they raised money for a cancer charity on a journey with a difference.

Supporters of South Shields FC took part in a game of ‘Metro Monopoly’ in aid of Cancer Connections.

The group finished their journey in North Shields. Picture by Geordie Pearce.

More than 20 fans dedicated a day to the game, which saw them begin at South Shields Metro station before rolling a dice.

They then boarded the train and alighted after the number of stops shown on the dice, visiting the nearest bar for a drink before repeating the process throughout the day.

Those who took part had been sponsored, while bucket collections were also held along the way.

It is hoped that over £1,000 was raised on the day.

I’m really proud of the group and how they all worked together to make the day a huge success Geordie Pearce

The group finished their journey in North Shields.

One of the organisers of the event, Geordie Pearce, said: “I’m really proud of the group and how they all worked together to make the day a huge success.

“Everyone took their turns with the collecting bucket in and around the pubs we visited, even our little mascot for the day, Emma ‘The Rock’ Cook.

“Everywhere we visited, pub managers and staff complimented the group on the friendly and fun atmosphere they created.

“We were delighted to raise funds for Cancer Connections in the process, and Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall, who is one of the charity’s patrons, told me afterwards that she thought the event was a novel idea and asked me to pass her thanks onto the group.

“We are hoping to arrange a similar event before the start of the season.”

As Mr Pearce explains, the group were received with good humour.

He added: “The group raised a few laughs and eyebrows with the passengers on the Metro and the people in the pubs, with the singing of South Shields songs on what turned out to be a hot and sunny day.

“The event was devised when a South Shields away game was cancelled at the last minute last season, and so not to spoil a day the idea was invented.

“Due to everyone having a great day out we decided to do it for charity, and as Cancer Connections are close to my heart we decided to do it for them.”