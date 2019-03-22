Football match to kick off in honour of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

A day of football and fun is set to be held in honour of two South Tyneside teenagers killed in a terror attack.

Organiser John Grundy is once again bringing the families and friends of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry together to showcase their skills on the pitch.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

Last year, hundreds of people turned out at Mariner’s Park to watch Team Chloe take on Team Liam in an 11-a-side game and organisers hope turnout will be just as good when the event is held on Sunday, May 26, at Harton and Westoe Miner’s Welfare.

The day will kick off at noon with South Shields Ladies FC taking on Alnwick Town Ladies FC playing before the main game starts at 3pm.

Throughout there will be the chance for visitors to take part in a penalty shootout, have a glitzy tattoo done and have a go on the bouncy castle.

There will also be a five-a-side tournament and a fire truck.

In eight-weeks we managed to put together the first game which was held at South Shields Mariner’s park and we raised over £5,000, so we have decided to make it a yearly event. John Grundy

The matches will be followed with a night of entertainment with singers Stacey Ghent, Eve Rowe, Amelia Saleh, Belle Elmore and Reverent to The Revolution.

Money raised from the event will be donated to the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, which was created by their parents as a lasting legacy to the couple.

Mr Grundy said: “Steve Rowe is my best friend, but he is also Chloe’s uncle. I used to go to the Sunderland games with him, Mark and Scott so I got to know the family really well.

“After what happened I wanted to do something to help the family, so after they created the Trust, it was mentioned a football match would be a good way to help raise some money and awareness for the Trust,

Charity football match to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust at Mariners Park, South Shields, yesterday.

“In eight-weeks we managed to put together the first game which was held at South Shields Mariner’s park and we raised over £5,000, so we have decided to make it a yearly event.”

The charity aims to help aspiring and talented young performers and sportspeople to follow their dreams and reach their full potential - something Chloe and Liam were both robbed the chance of.

Chloe was a talented performer while Liam was a gifted cricketer.

The couple were killed in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017.

Last year's charity football match to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust at Mariners Park, South Shields.

Since the creation of the Trust, it has handed out more than £150,000 in bursaries in support of young performers and sportspeople.

Gates open at 11am. Entry is £2, under fives are free.

For information on the charity visit the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust page on Facebook

Mark Rutherford and son Scott who played on opposiute sides in last year's charity match.