Former Bill star Mark Wingett to take part in Geordie Nativity at The Word

The traditional Nativity play with a Geordie twist will be played out in South Tyneside as part of the Christmas festivities.

The script - written by South Tyneside playwright Ed Waugh - will feature actor Mark Wingett, best known for his role as DS Carver in ITV’s The Bill.

The Word

The 20-minute show will take place within the Atrium of The Word library, South Shields, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on Staurday December 8 and is suitable for those aged 12 and over.

Ed said: “It’s incredible how popular the show has become and how it has developed.

“We already had a fantastic cast lined up for The Word but a few weeks ago Mark came up to Tyneside to film for an episode of Vera. He stayed at ours and when I mentioned the Geordie Nativity he re-jigged his other filming commitments to come back up and be part of it.”

Over the years, the show which was created six years ago after Ed was asked by Tim Healy to write a five-minute monologue for him for a Teenage Cancer Trust event at Newcastle Cathedral, has developed into a radio play with a growing cast and been performed at The Laffalang and Sketch for Sammy.

Last year around 400 people gave it a rousing reception at Christmas in the Cathedral in Newcastle for the Bobby Robson Foundation, which featured Stephen Tompkinson as the narrator.

Joining Mark will be top North East actors Jamie Brown, Bethan Carr and Iain Cunningham and BBC Radio Newcastle’s Steffen Peddie.

The other cast members will be Simon Nader, a London-based actor whose family originate from Newcastle, and Les Robson who has appeared in Sunday for Sammy shows.

Mark, who recently filmed a role in Call The Midwife, said: “I read the Geordie Nativity and was in hysterics, and that was just the bits I could understand!”

The Geordie Nativity is a radio-type, script-in-hand event.

Entry is free.