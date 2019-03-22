Former Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson 'released from prison' after three years of six-year sentence for child sex offences

Former Sunderland footballer Adam Johnson is reported to have been released from prison after serving three years behind bars for sexual activity with a schoolgirl.

Johnson was jailed in 2016 for grooming and sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

The ex-England international is reported to arrived back at his home in Castle Eden this morning after his dad Dave was pictured at HMP Moorland in Doncaster shortly after midnight.

Johnson admitted kissing and grooming the girl and one count of sexual activity.

He was later found guilty of a more serious child sexual assault following a trial at Bradford Crown Court in early 2016.

He was found not guilty of one other serious sexual offence.

A judge handed him a six-year jail term.

Johnson started his career and moved to Manchester City before signing for Sunderland in 2012.

He won 12 caps for England.

As a sex offender, Johnson will have to register his address and bank details with police and inform officers of any intention to travel abroad.

The children's services department from the local council may also carry out risk assessments in relation to Johnson's daughter Ayla, and could prevent Johnson from spending time alone with his daughter.