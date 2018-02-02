Foster carers to be recognised for ‘hugely important’ roles with children

Foster carers in South Tyneside are set to be paid more for their skills and expertise in giving young people the best start in life.

A new model of payment will see the fees paid to foster carers rise in recognition of them doing additional training and learning new skills.

Under the new Payment for Skills model, foster carers will be paid an additional fee according to their experience and qualifications.

This is in addition to the weekly allowance payments carers receive.

Coun Joan Atkinson, Lead Member for Children, Families and Young People, said: “Our foster carers play a hugely important role in giving some of our most vulnerable children the love and security they need.

“It is, therefore, only right that we reward our carers and recognise their training and expertise in the same way as any other profession.”

The council is always looking for more foster carers.

To find out more, please visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/fostering.

