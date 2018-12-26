Free breakfasts for South Tyneside 999 and health workers

Emergency services and NHS staff in South Tyneside will be able to get a free breakfast every week as a thank you for the vital work they do.

Palmersdene care home, in Grange Road West, in Jarrow, is offering paramedics, firefighters, police officers and NHS staff, the free meal every Friday.

Emergency services staff simply have to come along to the home from 8am to 10.30am on Friday mornings wearing their uniform.

Palmersdene manager Maureen McCulloch said: “This is an invite to emergency services, district nurses and health care professionals for a breakfast sandwich and coffee or tea if they get a little break.

“Working in the care sector we know all the services are continually pushed to the hilt, unable to stop for breaks, so if they are passing at least they can get a hot drink and a sandwich.

“This is not just emergency services but also for the likes of district nurses and GPs.”

