Free ticket offer for South Shields’ author’s heritage play

Former miners and their partners are being offered free tickets for a comedy drama charting the life of the man who wrote some of The North East’s best known traditional songhs.

Joe Wilson - who wrote Keep Your Feet Still, Geordie Hinny among many others - is the subject of The Great Joe Wilson, the latest play from South Tyneside writer Ed Waugh

Wilson was renowned as The Bard of Tyneside and wrote 360 songs before his death through TB in 1875. He was only 33.

The play will be performed at The Westovian Theatre at 7.30pm on Frinday September 14 and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday September 15.

Thanks to a donation from Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation up to 100 free tickets for ex-miners and their wives or partners are available.

Ed said: “Joe Wilson regularly played Miners’ Picnics and shows in Northumberland for miners benefit funds.

“Joe Wrote about working class life and his songs still stand up today.”

Cullercoats-based Pete Scott has been brought in to add tunes to Joe Wilson’s lyrics while Alex Glasgow’s tunes to Sally Wheatley and (When I Marry) The Landlords Daughter will be featured in the play.

The cast comprises Micky Cochrane, Sarah Boulter, Jamie Brown and musician Jordan Miller.

Ed added: “Joe was a brilliant singer/songwriter. His lineage includes the greats like Alan Hull of Lindisfarne and even Bob Dylan. His story is funny and tragic, and inspirational.

Free tickets can be obtained - before Friday, August 31 by calling 07960 066377.

All complimentary ticket holders will be asked to pay £3 for a programme in advance.

Tickets for The Great Joe Wilson cost £16. For more information, go to https://www.wisecrackproductions.co.uk