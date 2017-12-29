Freemasons serve up a Christmas feast in South Tyneside

Christmas Day came early for a group of South Tyneside residents as they tucked into a festive feast.

The Freemasons in South Shields once again hosted a Christmas party for pensioners from Age Concern and St Stephen’s Church.

It’s lovely we can do something like this Gordon Finch

Each guest was treated to a drink on arrival, a three-course meal, karaoke entertainment and gift from Santa.

It is the third year the event has been organised by Freemason Gordon Finch and held at the Masonic Hall in South Shields.

There was also a special performance by students from South Shields-based Nu Dance and a piper.

Mr Finch said; “I’ve organised the Christmas Dinner for the past three years and I just love doing it.

“It gives you such a buzz to see everyone enjoying themselves and you see the same faces coming back - it’s lovely that we can do something like this.”

The event is funded by the Freemasons.

Victoria Fleming, volunteer and activities co-ordinator at Age Concern UK said: “We’d like to thank the Freemasons for doing this event. Everybody loves coming here and they all have a fantastic time.

“For some of them, it is their Christmas Day because on the day itself they will be on their own.”

Ron Black, grand officer at Newcastle-based St Nicholas Lodge - who lends his support to the Christmas Dinner event each year - said: “The event is organised each year by Gordon and he does an invaluable job.

“I come along and support the event which is all good fun.”