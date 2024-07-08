Fresh Tyne Tunnel closure announced giving motorists new crossing headache

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another part of the Tyne Tunnel is set to close for maintenance work.

TT2, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has announced that there will be further closures at the river crossing for maintenance works.

From 9pm on Wednesday, July 10, until 5am on Thursday, July 11, the northbound Jarrow slip road will be closed for “essential planned maintenance works”.

TT2 has stated that the works have been scheduled to take place overnight to “minimise disruption to traffic”.

The road closure means that road users will not be able to access the northbound tunnel or leave the A19 via the slip road, which is just before the northbound tunnel entrance.

Drivers are being asked to follow the diversions that will be put in place.

