Fresh Tyne Tunnel closure announced giving motorists new crossing headache
TT2, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, has announced that there will be further closures at the river crossing for maintenance works.
From 9pm on Wednesday, July 10, until 5am on Thursday, July 11, the northbound Jarrow slip road will be closed for “essential planned maintenance works”.
TT2 has stated that the works have been scheduled to take place overnight to “minimise disruption to traffic”.
The road closure means that road users will not be able to access the northbound tunnel or leave the A19 via the slip road, which is just before the northbound tunnel entrance.
Drivers are being asked to follow the diversions that will be put in place.
The essential work comes weeks after TT2 announced that the northbound tunnel will be closed for around 35 weeks on weekends to carry out maintenance work.
The works will run until March 3, 2025, and whilst the closure is in place, drivers will share the southbound tunnel, with a single lane directing traffic north and the other south. It has already proved very unpopular with motorists with congestion throughout the weekend being experienced on both sides of the Tyne.
