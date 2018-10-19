Friends to sleep rough to raise awareness of homelessness and make money for charity

A snapshot of life on the streets is to be experienced by a team of fundraisers who will be sleeping rough to raise awareness and cash for a homeless charity.

Angie Comerford will be joined friends and others who are passionate about helping those who, for whatever reason, have found themselves without a roof over the heads.

The group will be setting up camp in the grounds of Hebburn Sports Club in South Drive tonight

They hope to raise much needed funds for Hope for the Homeless, based in Byker, Newcastle, to enable them to buy computer equipment to help people further in their hunt for work and support.

People can also donate sleeping bags, thermal socks, gloves and toiletries which will be donated to Making Winter Warmer, NEH and Destiny Streetworx.

The event has been organised by Angie and Andrea Wright.

Angie, 42, said: “Being in a sports ground is not the same as sleeping rough on the streets - but it will give us an insight into what it is like to sleep outside without having our home comforts.

“The night is about raising awareness and to support the outreach project helping people who are homeless to get back on their feet.

“We had thought about going up to Newcastle but logistically we couldn’t do it.

“Even though we are in a sports ground we will still be exposed to the elements.”

The group will be setting themselves up for the night from 6pm.

Go Fund me page, Sleep Out For Our Street Friends, has been created for anyone wishing to date to the cause.