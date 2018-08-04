Frock of many selfies: Big Pink Dress man’s Great North Run outfit to feature 2,000 pictures in homage to charity supporters

Legendary fundraiser - the Big Pink Dress - will thank those who have supported him over the years with his latest frock.

Colin Burgin-Plews is getting set to take on this year’s Great North Run on Sunday, September 9, wearing a new dress - dedicated to the people who have helped him raise thousands of pounds for charity Breast Cancer Now.

This year Colin will be wearing a dress featuring around 2,000 selfies taken with people at Great Run events.

The dad from Talbot Road, South Shields, has become a well-known fundraiser for taking on running and charity events wearing handmade dresses in aid of the cause.

Colin, 50, has been working on the dress with the help of race organisers Great Run, who have provided photos of Great North Run T-shirts and medals from over the years which will feature on the top of the frock.

BST Fabrics have sponsored the dress.

Some of the selfies which will decorate the dress

Colin said: “I am making the dress all by hand.

“It will feature selfies with supporters that have been taken over the years and will pay homage to the Great North Run by featuring photos of every T-shirt, medal and winners of the event over the years.

“My wig will even have the Tyne Bridge on it.

“Over the years that I have been doing this I have met thousands of people and had selfies with them, so I wanted to put them on the dress to say thank you for supporting me.

Colin Burgin-Plews taking part in the Great North 10k.

“I have been getting photos sent to me with requests to put them on, the response has been really good.”

Featuring six panels, each containing around 200 photos ironed onto the fabric, the dress looks set to with around 3st.

People can donate money to the charity in exchange for a having tribute messages put on roses and poppies that will be on the bottom of the dress.

One rose will be in tribute to South Shields couple Chloe Ruterford and Liam Curry who were killed in the Manchester arena attack.

Some of the selfies set to feature on the latest Big Pink Dress charity frock.

Colin will also be getting selfies with youngsters at this year’s Junior and Mini Great North Run, the day before the half marathon which he will also include on the dress.

This weekend Colin will sing at Leeds Pride.

To donate visit: www.virginmoneygiving.com/bigpinkdressfundraising