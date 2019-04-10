From Game of Thrones to spaceships find out what props are on offer from this South Shields based events company

Fancy taking your place on the Iron Throne?

Well Game of Thrones fans will be able to do just that as South Tyneside-based events company JC Events offers people the chance to hire its incredible collection of props.

A range of props are available to hire from JC Events.

The company, based at Trinity Green in South Shields, organises events across the UK, including conferences, themed dinners and balls.

Headed by managing director, Jacqui Chapman, the company has built up a huge collection of props over the years, which it has only used for its own events – until now.

Ranging zoo animals to giant mirrors, JC Events is giving people the chance to hire items for their own events.

Jacqui said: “We’ve done so many different themes for events and conferences over the years that we’ve accumulated a warehouse full of items.

“So it makes sense to now make these available to other companies and event organisers who need to hire specific items to make their own event special.”

Since it launched six years ago JC Events has built a national reputation as a one-stop shop offering creative solutions for events, conferences, themed dinners and balls and award ceremonies.

Clients includes Greggs, Tesco Underwriting, the NHS, Peacocks, Crafters Companion and Lookers PLC along with leading North East charities such as St Oswald’s Hospice, The Alan Shearer Foundation and Children North East.

Its collection of props features hundreds of items, including pedestals, a range of lighting, sequined tablecloths and chair covers.

The firm has its own manufacturing facilities which sees a team of four create its own bespoke items to fit the themes of clients.

Jacqui added: “Because of the skill of our team the good news is that we can actually create bespoke items if there’s something specific that someone is looking for.

“This is something we’ve done since day one for our clients and, again, we are now expanding our offer.

“We have a treasure trove of stuff which includes a Game of Thrones chair that we built for one event and even a spaceship that we have made.

“We also create different centrepieces and can dress things up to march the brand of a client we are holding an event for which is important.”

For further information and to hire items, contact JC Events at www.jc-events.co.uk