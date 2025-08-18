‘From humble beginnings’ - Watch the Unsung Heroes of St James’ Park
Since its humble beginnings in November 1881, Stanley Football Club founded by William Coulson, William Findlay and Joseph Simpson launched what would become Newcastle United by forming a team from a local cricket club in Biker.
By 1882, the club had evolved into Newcastle East End, later assuming the name Newcastle United in 1892 as it consolidated support across the city.
That same year, East End took over the lease of St James's Park, which remains the club's historic home to this day.
National World’s Local TV has taken a look at the historic behind the iconic Cathedral on the Hill and how it came to be in the modern age.
You can watch the full Unsung Heroes of St James’ Park at: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x9ou1je.