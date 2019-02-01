Full steam ahead for South Shields rail exhibition

It’s full steam ahead for a model rail exhibition that attracts visitors and exhibitors from across the North East and beyond.

The Salvation Army Centre, in Wawn Street, South Shields, is once again playing host to the event which is now in its 20th year.

Our exhibition is well known throughout the North East and further afield as we regularly get visitors from as far as Scotland and the Midlands. John Mitchell

The exhibition is one of the main fundraisers for the organisation which provides practical support and friendship, to people of all ages and backgrounds.

This year, there will be 15 layouts on display in a range of sizes.

A dedicated children’s area will also give youngsters the chance to get hands on with Thomas the Tank Trains.

John Mitchell, from the organisation’s model rail club said: “Our first Model Rail Exhibition was held when we moved into our present premises at Wawn Street in 2000.

“It was originally organised by Major Ian Kerrison who was our Corps Officer (Minister) at that time and a Model Rail enthusiast.

“When he left our church in June 2003, Gordon Miles who is also a model rail enthusiast offered to help out the church and new officers to keep the exhibition running by organising the exhibition each year.

“We are now in our 20th year and Gordon is still organising the exhibitions for us.”

He added: “Our exhibition is well known throughout the North East and further afield as we regularly get visitors from as far as Scotland and the Midlands.”

The exhibition will take place on Friday February 15.

Doors open at 1pm until 8pm. And on Saturday February 16, from 10am until 5pm.

Admission is £4 for adults and £2 for children, or family entry is £10.