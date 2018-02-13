Fun run will boost funds of football team and special needs group

A kids’ football team and special needs group are joining forces to host a fundraising fun run to help boost their coffers.

Harton and Westoe Miners Under 9s and families who attend Waves will be putting their best foot forward when they take on a two-mile course on March 3.

The fun run starts at 1pm.

Those taking part will set off from the New Crown, head down to Coleman’s Temple, along to Frenchman’s Bay, finishing back at the New Crown where a raffle will be held.

The event is being sponsored by the Gym Group, who have taken over the former lifestyle gym in Crossgate, South Shields and The New Crown.

Football coach Andy Green said: “Every year I take the team to Blackpool to play in a tournament.

“As well as raising money for ourselves, I wanted to do something for a local community group too.

“I know Gaynor Tate who helps to run Waves, and they seem to have a really good set-up and it seemed like such a good cause.

“We have been really lucky as the Gym Group have agreed to sponsor the event and will be providing water stations for us. We are also being supported by the New Crown.

“We have been given such great support from local businesses for our raffle, so hopefully we’ll be able to raise enough to give both our funds a real boost.”

The fun run is open to anyone wishing to take part with people being asked to collect sponsors in order to join in.

Waves, is based at Bilton Hall in Low Simonside, Jarrow and provides activities for children and young people with special needs.

Sessions are held on Saturdays noon until 4pm.