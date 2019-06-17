South Tyneside will once again show its support for the military this weekend.

Armed Forces Day is on Sunday, June 23, beginning at 9.45am with a cavalcade of over 500 motorbikes and scooters along the seafront.

At 10.20am troops will march from Gypsies Green Stadium into Bents Park for an open-air church service and inspection. Afterwards there is family fun in Bents Park with live music, fairground rides, stalls, tombola and refreshments. The event ends at 5pm.

The day has been organised by the Bad-Landers Motorcycle Club and South Tyneside Council. It is an annual event celebrating servicemen and women past and present, their families, veterans and cadets.

South Tyneside Mayor, Norman Dick, himself a veteran, said: “It will be a great privilege to represent the borough at this year’s Armed Forces Day and I will be very proud to take the salute.

“I am sure that the people of South Tyneside will come along and support the day in tribute to our dedicated Services personnel and enjoy a great family day out at the same time.”

Joe Fairrie, of the Bad-Landers Motorcycle Club, said: “Armed Forces Day is a key date in our calendar.

“The day provides an opportunity to remember the incredibly important contribution made by the armed forces community while having fun and raising valuable funds for a worthwhile cause. Last year we raised more than £10,000.”

Coun Ed Malcolm, Chairman of the South Tyneside Armed Forces Forum, added: “Armed Forces Day is the perfect opportunity for people to come together and show their support for our military personnel.

“As well as celebrating all things military, it allows people to reflect on the great sacrifices made by the armed forces community whose work is so vital in the defence of our country.”

A £3 per-person donation is requested. Entry is free for under-14s accompanied by adults. All profits go to Support Our Soldiers, which provides support for British Armed Forces overseas and their families at home.

A temporary road closure will be in place along Sea Road from around 9.30am to allow the march to Bents Park. Signs will be in place along the route.