Fundraiser at South Shields Football Club to give care home residents a fun-filled summer

Staff at a care home have organised a huge fundraiser to give residents a summer filled with activities.

The Needham Court care home is raising funds in a bid to give residents, including many who have dementia, a fun-filled summer with a number of activities.

The event, which has been organised by senior carer Ann-Marie Purvis, takes place this evening at South Shields Football Club.

There will be a raffle which includes a number of presents donated by local businesses and the community.

Starting at 7pm, people wanting to attend can pay £3 to enter the fundraiser.

Senior carer Kelly Rannigan said: "Ann-Marie puts so much into helping and ensuring the dementia and residential patients have the best quality of life has gone above and beyond.

"Along with Michelle Lilly and Marie Mccaffery they have worked so hard to arrange a huge fundraising event and used their spare time to speak to shops and businesses about raffle presents."