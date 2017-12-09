Fundraiser helps carry on tragic sweethearts Liam and Chloe's legacy

A day of festive family fun at a South Shields DIY store has raised upwards of £2,000 in memory of a much-loved couple.

Wickes in Station Road, has been fundraising for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, set up to celebrate the lives of Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19, who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May.

Youngsters Dakota Finn, Bobby Matthews and Brody Hancock meet Santa, during a charity day in aid of Together Forever, held at Wickes, Station Road, South Shields.

The Trust aims to help nurture the talents of aspiring performers and athletes.

Chloe had a passion for performing while Liam was a talented cricketer.

Store manager Louise Skeough said: “We’ve got the whole community together to support Chloe and Liam’s foundation.

“The community has been absolutely brilliant. Everyone has come together and they have donated so many brilliant items.

Wickes South Shields store manager Louise Skeoch with Chloe Rutherford's dad Mark.

“We’ve had Middlesbrough Football Club – they’ve signed shirts.

“My Dentist has donated, we’ve had Tesco and all of our Wickes colleagues are just going beyond it today.

“Even Santa’s been here and he’s done it for free – all for charity.

“Hopefully we might have raised more than £2,000, but we’ll have to count it up, so fingers crossed we will have raised more.”

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

Chloe’s dad Mark said: “We’ve said, since day one of it happening, that South Shields as a community has been absolutely fantastic for us as a family,

“And since we’ve started the trust, we’ve had so much love and support and we can’t thank everybody enough.”

The event saw performances by Extrvadance, carols by Arts 4 Wellbeing Choir and singer Danielle King.

A host of raffle prizes were up for grabs with prizes including a drum kit, from the Drum Shop, £150 travel voucher from Westoe Travel, Ralph Lauren Wallet from Northern Threads, Motorcycle Training from Ace Motor Cycling, Colgate Pro Electric Toothbrush from My Dentists and a £250 Terry D Havilland Shoe voucher from Darren Stirling.