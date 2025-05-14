Fundraiser honouring the life of a South Shields biker reaches over £18,000

A fundraiser honouring the life of a South Shields dad-of-two has now raised more than £18,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Brown, from South Shields, was travelling home from work, in Wallsend, on April 7 when he was involved in a tragic collision with a van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then spent three days in intensive care before sadly passed away on Thursday, April 10 - aged just 37.

Hundreds of bikers descended on South Tyneside on Saturday, May 10, to pay tribute to Chris at his funeral - with photos and videos taken outside of South Shields Crematorium, on John Reid Road, showing bikers as far as the eye can see.

Chris Brown, a much-loved husband, father, and biker, from South Shields tragically passed away after being involved in a serious road collision. | Other 3rd Party

Stacey Brown, Chris’ wife, has told the Shields Gazette that the turnout to pay tribute to Chris was ‘unbelievable’ and a fitting tribute to him.

She said: “It was unbelievable, I knew he was popular but I didn’t realise just how popular he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A few of the lads from the club told me that it was one of the biggest turnouts that they have seen in 20 years.

“With Chris’ love for motorbikes, I was a fitting tribute for him.”

After losing her husband, Stacey is wanting to spread positivity by completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, in June, to raise money for the Newcastle-upon-Tyne Hospitals NHS Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey has expressed her surprise at the amount of money that she has been able to raise so far for the the charity.

Hundreds of bikers travelled to South Tyneside to pay their respects. | Other 3rd Party

She added: “I didn’t expect to raise that much money, I only expected to raise something like £2,000 - I didn’t realise that it would get to this amount.

“Everyone has just been wanting to support me and my family, which is lovely to see.

“It means everything to me to be donating this amount of money because I know it will be helping other families who are in my situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newcastle-upon-Tyne Hospitals NHS Charity helps provide memory boxes and support services for families who are experiencing similar loss - with Chris’ family themselves receiving a memory box that contained personal items such as his handprint, a heart trace in a glass jar, blankets, and other keepsakes.

At the time of writing, Stacey has raised £18,163 - you can view and donate to the fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chris-last-hike.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.