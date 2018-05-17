Fundraisers take on March on Cancer

More than 100 fundraisers donned purple hats to take on a pier-to-pier walk for Cancer Research UK.

The dedicated group took part in a March on Cancer walk from Roker Pier to South Shields Pier to raise vital funds for the charity.

Rebecca Walsh with mum Ann Walsh and fellow walkers Julie Hayes and her daughter Jade Watson.

The six mile effort saw 106 people of all ages join in the fun on Sunday.

The glorious sunshine boosted the spirits of the group who raised more than £500 from the sale of the purple hats alone.

With more sponsor money set to come in ahead of the final fundraising total, organiser Ann Walsh said she was thrilled with the success of the event.

She said: “We should have done our March on Cancer on March 18, but we had to cancel as there was snow and minus 6 wind chill!

Bayby Jacob Cossey who took part in the walk with mam Amy Cossey and Gran Viv Muirhead.

“Originally over 200 signed up - but when the date was changed, other people had commitments and it clashed with the Half Marathon.

“But it was still a fantastic turn out and a great day.

“The weather was amazing and we’ve raised lots of money.

“Money raised goes to Jarrow Relay For Life which is on July 14-15.

“Everyone finished in under two and half hours and there was a great atmosphere.

“Our purple hats were a great success and we can’t wait to do another one which will probably be in October.”