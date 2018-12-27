Fundraising effort for South Shields dad left with life-changing injuries following crash

Friends and family are battling to give a much-loved dad a normal life after he was seriously injured in a motorbike accident.

Stephen Foley, 28, from the Horsley Hill area of South Shields, was left with life-changing injuries after coming off his motorbike on Highfield Road, South Shields, on Friday, September 28.

Friends of Steve Foley at their fundraising Boxing Day Dip

Stephen, who is dad to Riley, six, and Archie, eight months, was given CPR at the scene by resident Laura Crutwell.

He was rushed to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary where he had to have his right foot amputated and his family have been told he has a also suffered a brain injury.

Stephen, who worked as a scaffolder, is now at South Tyneside District Hospital.

The full extent of his injuries are still not known.

His family and friends have embarked on a fundraising mission to ensure he will have the money he needs to adapt to his new life.

In a bid to raise funds for Stephen, more than 100 people took part in a Boxing Day Dip at Little Haven Beach.

Mum Joyce Foley, step-father Brian Gibson, father Stephen Walker and his partner Angie Walker have also got behind the fundraising. And Darryl Mackie, one of Stephen’s nine nieces and nephews, raised £600 alone from the dip.

Emma Foley, 32, the eldest of Stephen’s four sisters, said: “The fundraiser will help him through his recovery, if he needs any home adaptations.”