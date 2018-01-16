Fundraising friends raise £10,000 for Cancer Research UK

A group of fundraising friends from South Shields are celebrating after managing to raise an incredible £10,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The charitable group pals called The Lavender Lasses set themselves the fundraising target in support of loved ones who had been affected by cancer.

Cancer survivor Janet Bruce used her 50th brithday to raise further funds.

Over the course of the year the group led by friends Hilary Jago 52, and breast cancer survivor Janet Bruce, 50, held numerous fundraising events including a evening called ‘Lavender Lash Up’ which saw the group raise almost £3,000.

The friends - known for their unique fundraising outfits of corsets and can-can skirts - also took part in a 55 mile bike ride called the ‘Lavender Lasses Cycle Challenge’ in May 2017 which saw the team train for weeks with keen cyclist Dave Ridley.

The Lasses supported World Cancer Day and held Stand Up to Cancer collections for the charity in October.

Hilary, the manager of The Word’s visitor centre and shop also roped in her colleagues in holding raffles and bake sales.

Other members of the Lavender Lasses have involved their workplaces including Beacon Hill School in Wallsend and ESPA College in Sunderland.

In November, cancer survivor Janet hosted her 50th birthday party, refusing gifts and raising money to beat cancer instead.

The event which featured Bessie and the Zinc Buckets raised almost £800 and the last few pounds were raised by L S Care in Boldon Colliery who matched what was raised at the fundraising party.

Hilary from Allendale Drive in South Shields said: “We knew it was ambitious, but £10,000 had a nice ring to it, and we wanted to challenge ourselves.

“Huge thanks to our friends, families and colleagues, sponsors and supporters for getting us over the line.

“People in South Shields are the most generous in the world, and we really appreciate their help.”

Cancer Research UK’s local manager Carolyn Reynolds added: “They came to us with a determination to have fun – and they have – with amazing results.

“One in two of us will receive a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime, but Cancer Research UK is making huge progress right here in the North East at our labs in Newcastle.

“The Lasses’ efforts and their amazing donation will make such a difference, because we receive no government funding to support our vital research work.

“Thank you Lasses, and thank you South Shields.”

This year The Lavender Lasses are gearing up to take on a Coast to Coast cycle ride, under the leadership of Dave Ridley.

They’re looking for a local sponsor for the ride and riders. To get involved email: carolyn.reynolds@cancer.org.uk