Fundraising night aims to boost charity funds in memory of Charlie and Carter Cookson

The story of a young boy who inspired his parents to launch a charity in his memory to help other seriously-ill youngsters has prompted a fundraising venture.

Laura McKeith was so touched by the background of the Charlie Cookson Foundation – now the Charlie and Carter Cookson Foundation – that she decided to host a night of music and entertainment to help boost its funds.

The event will take place at the Hedworth Hall on Friday, March 8 and will feature performances by Rock Choir, a disco and buffet – with all money raised on the night donated to the charity

A number of raffles will also take place throughout the night to help boost funds.

The foundation was started by Sarah and Chris Cookson after their first-born son Charlie died, aged two, after battling a mystery medical condition which meant he spent most of his short life in hospital.

Devastatingly, the couple’s second son Carter lost his fight for life in January – aged 24 days – after a donor heart failed to be found in time.

The charity has since changed its name to the Charlie and Carter Cookson Foundation to reflect the couple’s love for their two children.

Laura, from Boldon, who is studying for a travel and tourism degree at Newcastle University, said: “As part of my course I have to organise a live event, and after reading about different charities online, it was the Charlie Cookson Foundation that really stood out for me.

“I started to organise the event long before what happened to Carter, so now the event will be for the Charlie and Carter Cookson Foundation in memory of the two little boys.

“Since I started the organising the event I have had so much support from various businesses and from Joanne at the foundation, who has been amazing.

“I just hope I can make the event a success for Sarah and Chris.”

Tickets, priced £5, are available from the Hedworth Hall, the Foundation’s shop in Fowler Street or on the night. Doors open at 7pm.