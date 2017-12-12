Funeral service for tragic mum of youngster Jak Fada to be held

The mum of tragic South Shields youngster Jak Fada is to be laid to rest on Thursday.

The funeral service of Ashley Tomlin, 32, is to take place at 2pm at South Shields Crematorium.

Family and invited guests will then attend the wake at the Little Haven Hotel, in South Shields.

Ashley died early last Monday morning after suffering a ruptured heart artery – as Jak had done – while at home with mum Jill.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she could not be saved.

It is now being investigated whether they had a hereditary condition.

It was a third unimaginable loss in less than a month for the family, with Ashley’s grandad, James Tomlin, having passed away a day before Jak.

Ashley’s dad, Keith Tomlin, said his daughter had “died of a broken heart”.

He said: “They think it was a massive heart attack, but I had my first meeting with the coroner (last) Tuesday and he told me he wishes they could put ‘broken heart’ on the death certificate, because that is basically what it was.

“It was the same sort of thing as what happened with Jak, and it is such an incredibly difficult time for the family.

“She had just started to make plans to move forward after the tragic loss of Jak, and was the best she had been since he passed away.

“She had started to make steps to get through it with the help of her loved ones.

“Only two things are getting me through it.

“One is that my daughter’s heart isn’t broken any more, and the second is that I know she was going to get through it. Now I’ve got to do that for her.”

Hundreds of tributes flooded in for Ashley after her tragic death as the community rallied round to show its support for the devastated family.