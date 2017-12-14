Gadgets: 5 of the best smart TV boxes

We look at 5 of the best smart TV boxes...

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice, Remote Streaming Media Player, Amazon, £39.99

Just plug your Fire TV Stick into an HDTV and start streaming in minutes. Use the included Alexa Voice Remote to search across apps and find the best way to watch. The Fire TV Stick has the fastest Wi-Fi and most accurate voice search of any streaming media stick. Shows start faster and stream more smoothly than ever before.

Apple TV 32GB - 4K, Argos, £179.00

Apple TV 4K makes your favourite TV shows and films even more amazing. Videos play in stunning detail with picture quality that’s more true to life. Enjoy content from iTunes, Apple Music and apps like BBC iPlayer, Netflix and NOW TV — or use the Siri Remote to find just what you want. You can even share photos you take on your iPhone on the big screen and watch live sports. 4K HDR is here. And it’s brilliant.

HUMAX HDR-1100S Freesat Smart TV HD Recorder, Currys/ PC World, £179.00

Get more out of your TV viewing with the 500 GB Humax HDR-1100S Freesat Smart TV HD Recorder, which gives you a subscription-free way to watch and record more than 200 TV and radio channels, with 11 available in HD.

All-New Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice, Amazon Remote, £69.99

All-new, streamlined Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and HDR support. Includes HDMI output and micro-USB port for power. For those customers who prefer to use Ethernet instead of Wi-Fi, the Amazon Ethernet Adaptor is available as an optional accessory.

Experience true-to-life picture quality and sound with access to vivid 4K Ultra HD up to 60 fps, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

10,000+ channels, apps and Alexa skills with access to over 200,000 movies and TV episodes from the BBC, Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, ITV, Curzon, UKTV Play, and more. Additional charges may apply.

Google Chromecast, John Lewis, £30

From small screen to big screen – Google’s new Chromecast allows you to send your favourite online entertainment from your smartphone, tablet or laptop straight to your TV.