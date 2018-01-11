Gadgets: 5 of the best telescopes

We look at 5 of the best telescopes

Celestron TravelScope C21035 Telescope, www.johnlewis.com, £99.99

The Celestron TravelScope features a compact portable design and great optical performance. It’s ideal for terrestrial and casual astronomical observation.

Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ Refractor Telescope, www.maplin.co.uk, £54.99

Explore the universe and the world around you with this refractor telescope

• Capable of up to 118 times magnification (with the supplied eyepieces) to get a great view of the moon and further

• Comes with three eyepieces (20mm, 12mm and 4mm) and a 3 times Barlow lens

• Get a clear, bright image with a 50mm aperture

• Reduce the magnification down to 7.14 times (30 times with supplied eyepieces) for close objects such as birds and wildlife

Skywatcher Explorer 130 EQ2 Telescope, www.jessops.com, £179.99

The award-winning Sky-Watcher Explorer 130 is a fantastic choice for the serious beginner and also receives high marks from more seasoned astronomers. With an extremely useful 130mm of light gathering aperture, this telescope is a highly capable all-rounder for the observation of the Moon, bright planets, nebulae, galaxies and star clusters.

MEADE Infinity 70 Refractor Telescope - Blue, www.currys.co.uk, £54.00

Discover the perfect introduction to the wonders of the night sky, with the Meade Infinity 70 Refractor Telescope.

Complete with everything you need to get started, the Infinity 70 mm refracting telescope delivers bright, detailed images – ideal for viewing land and celestial objects. The 70 mm objective diameter of this Refractor telescope means that you can clearly see any subject in the night’s sky, ideal for nocturnal viewing.

See a great range of objects, including the moon and planets, thanks to Infinity 70’s two (9mm and 26 mm) eyepieces providing low, medium and high powered magnification.

Astrolon 180x Telescope with Tripod, www.argos.co.uk, £45.99

Explore land and sky up close with this National Geographic telescope. Includes: telescope, 4mm eyepiece, 20mm eyepiece, diagonal mirror, 2x barlow, aluminium tabletop tripod and set of instructions.